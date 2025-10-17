Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74

Variety and Tech
17-10-2025 | 02:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist of the rock group Kiss, whose hard-driving sound, stage theatrics and iconic makeup created one of the most popular and groundbreaking bands of all time, died on Thursday at age 74, his family said.

A representative for Frehley, Lori Lousararian, attributed his death to a recent fall at his home, Rolling Stone magazine said.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken," Frehley’s family said in a statement, adding that their loving, caring words and prayers surrounded him in his last moments.

"The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"

Kiss burst onto the scene in the 1970s with a sound and look widely recognized as hard rock and glam rock, given its black-and-white face paint, elaborate black and silver leather costumes and on-stage pyrotechnics.

It was also considered a forerunner to heavy metal.

Reuters

Variety and Tech

Ace Frehley

Rock

Kiss

Band

United States

OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada

LBCI
World News
2025-09-04

Italian designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-03

Former MP Hassan Rifai dies at 102

LBCI
World News
2025-10-12

Trump names Dan Scavino to lead White House personnel office

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-10-06

OpenAI places huge order for AMD chips in multi-year partnership

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-10-05

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

LBCI
World News
2025-10-02

Elon Musk becomes first person to hit $500 billion net worth, Forbes list shows

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-09-26

Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15

Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
World News
2025-09-16

Spain will boycott Eurovision if Israel takes part: Public TV

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-09-26

Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More