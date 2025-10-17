Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist of the rock group Kiss, whose hard-driving sound, stage theatrics and iconic makeup created one of the most popular and groundbreaking bands of all time, died on Thursday at age 74, his family said.



A representative for Frehley, Lori Lousararian, attributed his death to a recent fall at his home, Rolling Stone magazine said.



"We are completely devastated and heartbroken," Frehley’s family said in a statement, adding that their loving, caring words and prayers surrounded him in his last moments.



"The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"



Kiss burst onto the scene in the 1970s with a sound and look widely recognized as hard rock and glam rock, given its black-and-white face paint, elaborate black and silver leather costumes and on-stage pyrotechnics.



It was also considered a forerunner to heavy metal.



