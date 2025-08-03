Netanyahu speaks with hostage families after Hamas releases videos

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the families of two Israeli hostages in Gaza after footage of them was released by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, according to an official statement.



A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, released late Saturday night, conveyed: “The Prime Minister expressed deep shock at the videos released by Hamas and told the families that efforts to return all the hostages are ongoing and will continue tirelessly.”



Three videos released by Hamas and Islamic Jihad since Thursday showed two visibly frail and exhausted Israeli hostages. The footage deeply affected viewers across Israel, intensifying emotional distress among families of hostages and renewing widespread calls for a swift agreement to secure their release.



On Saturday evening, tens of thousands rallied in Tel Aviv to support the families of Israeli hostages shown in recent footage released by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who spoke with the families, condemned Hamas for "starving and filming hostages in a vile manner," accusing the group of blocking aid and exploiting both hostages and civilians. He urged the international community to condemn Hamas's "criminal and Nazi-like violations."



AFP