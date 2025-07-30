US imposes sanctions on shipping empire tied to Iranian leaders

Middle East News
30-07-2025 | 15:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US imposes sanctions on shipping empire tied to Iranian leaders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US imposes sanctions on shipping empire tied to Iranian leaders

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on a shipping empire controlled by the son of a top political advisor to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Treasury Department said sanctions were being imposed on companies and vessels operated by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of Ali Shamkhani, who has been subject to U.S. sanctions since 2020.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

US

Sanctions

Shipping

Empire

Iran

LBCI Next
France, 14 other nations urge recognition of Palestinian state
Malta to recognize Palestinian state in September
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-13

US imposes sanctions on companies it says sent Iranian oil to China

LBCI
World News
2025-05-08

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on third China 'teapot' refinery, ports

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

Yemen's Houthis say ready to attack Red Sea shipping after US strikes on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-13

President Aoun: Gulf leaders appreciate Lebanese contributions, investment tied to restored trust

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:52

US official: Witkoff to visit Israel Thursday for talks on Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35

Jordan's king says Gaza crisis worst in 'modern history'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

US envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Israel Wednesday: PM office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action

LBCI
World News
10:41

Co-founder of Palestine Action in the UK wins appeal approval against the group's ban

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-01

Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:23

Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:21

Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More