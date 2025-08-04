News
Israeli ex-security chiefs urge Trump to help end Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-08-2025 | 03:32
Israeli ex-security chiefs urge Trump to help end Gaza war
More than 600 retired Israeli security officials, including former heads of intelligence agencies, have urged U.S. President Donald Trump to pressure their own government to end the war in Gaza.
"It is our professional judgement that Hamas no longer poses a strategic threat to Israel," the former officials wrote in an open letter shared with the media on Monday, calling on Trump to "steer" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decisions.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Next
Israel wants Gaza hostages 'front and centre' on world stage: Minister
Hamas says will only allow ICRC access to hostages if aid corridors opened
Previous
