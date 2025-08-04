Israeli ex-security chiefs urge Trump to help end Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
04-08-2025 | 03:32
Israeli ex-security chiefs urge Trump to help end Gaza war
Israeli ex-security chiefs urge Trump to help end Gaza war

More than 600 retired Israeli security officials, including former heads of intelligence agencies, have urged U.S. President Donald Trump to pressure their own government to end the war in Gaza.

"It is our professional judgement that Hamas no longer poses a strategic threat to Israel," the former officials wrote in an open letter shared with the media on Monday, calling on Trump to "steer" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decisions.

AFP


