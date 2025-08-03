Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Sunday and said he prayed there, defying the long-standing rules governing one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East.



Under a decades-old and delicate "status quo" arrangement with Islamic authorities, the Al-Aqsa mosque is administered by a Jordanian religious body. Jews are allowed to visit the site but are not permitted to pray there.



Footage published by a small Jewish group called the Temple Mount Administration showed Ben Gvir leading a group of worshippers at the site. Other videos circulating online appeared to show him praying. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the content of those other clips.



Reuters