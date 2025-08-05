Minister says Israel must take 'all necessary actions' to defeat Hamas

Defence Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that Israel must take "all necessary actions" to defeat Hamas, adding he would present Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a plan to achieve it.



"The defeat of Hamas in Gaza, along with creating the conditions for the return of the hostages, are the main objectives of the war in Gaza and we must take all necessary actions to achieve them," Katz said during a visit to an army position in Gaza, a day after Israeli media reported that the army could occupy the entire Gaza Strip.



AFP









