Trump says may 'substantially' raise tariffs on India in next 24 hrs

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was considering "substantially" hiking tariffs on Indian imports in the next 24 hours over the country's purchases of Russian oil.



''India has not been a good trading partner, because they do a lot of business with us, but we don't do business with them. So we settled on 25 percent, but I think I'm going to raise that very substantially over the next 24 hours, because they're buying Russian oil," he told CNBC in a televised interview.



AFP