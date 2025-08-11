News
Qatar condemns Israel's 'deliberate targeting' of journalists in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-08-2025 | 06:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar condemns Israel's 'deliberate targeting' of journalists in Gaza
Qatar's Prime Minister lambasted Israel on Monday for killing journalists working for its Al Jazeera network in the besieged Gaza Strip, describing the deaths as "crimes beyond imagination."
"The deliberate targeting of journalists by Israel in the Gaza Strip reveals how these crimes are beyond imagination... May God have mercy on journalists Anas Al-Sharif, Mohammed Qraiqea, and their colleagues," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said in a post on X.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar
Condemn
Israel
Target
Journalists
Gaza
