Qatar's Prime Minister lambasted Israel on Monday for killing journalists working for its Al Jazeera network in the besieged Gaza Strip, describing the deaths as "crimes beyond imagination."



"The deliberate targeting of journalists by Israel in the Gaza Strip reveals how these crimes are beyond imagination... May God have mercy on journalists Anas Al-Sharif, Mohammed Qraiqea, and their colleagues," Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said in a post on X.





AFP