Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages

A Red Cross convoy is on its way to pick up a first batch of Israeli hostages to be freed by Hamas as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal, the Israeli military said Monday.



An army statement said the handover would take place at "a meeting point in the northern Gaza Strip where several hostages will be transferred."



"The Israeli military is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on," it added after Hamas' armed wing published a list of 20 surviving hostages it intends to release.







AFP