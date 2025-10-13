News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian detainees board buses at Israeli prisons
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 01:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian detainees board buses at Israeli prisons
All 1,966 Palestinian prisoners expected to be released from Israeli prisons on Monday have now boarded buses, an official involved in the operation said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian
Detainees
Buses
Israeli
Prisons
Next
Hamas handed over seven hostages to Red Cross: Radio
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood
0
World News
06:11
Trump receives standing ovation at Israeli parliament
World News
06:11
Trump receives standing ovation at Israeli parliament
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:07
Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:07
Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:07
Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:07
Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:42
Israel says all 20 surviving Gaza hostages back home
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:42
Israel says all 20 surviving Gaza hostages back home
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-23
Iran's Supreme Leader says negotiations with US would not be in Tehran's interests
Middle East News
2025-09-23
Iran's Supreme Leader says negotiations with US would not be in Tehran's interests
0
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh
0
Middle East News
03:46
EU to restart Gaza-Egypt border monitoring mission Wednesday
Middle East News
03:46
EU to restart Gaza-Egypt border monitoring mission Wednesday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:57
UN peacekeeper injured after Israeli army operation in Kfarkela, Adraee says
Lebanon News
07:57
UN peacekeeper injured after Israeli army operation in Kfarkela, Adraee says
2
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh
Lebanon News
08:29
Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh
3
Lebanon News
11:00
Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel
Lebanon News
11:00
Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Trump visit: Hamas seeks detainee release, Israel stands firm
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Trump visit: Hamas seeks detainee release, Israel stands firm
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:21
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:21
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41
Hamas insists seven Palestinian leaders be freed in hostage-prisoner swap: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41
Hamas insists seven Palestinian leaders be freed in hostage-prisoner swap: AFP
8
Middle East News
04:30
Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book
Middle East News
04:30
Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More