Palestinian detainees board buses at Israeli prisons

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 01:38
Palestinian detainees board buses at Israeli prisons
Palestinian detainees board buses at Israeli prisons

All 1,966 Palestinian prisoners expected to be released from Israeli prisons on Monday have now boarded buses, an official involved in the operation said.



Reuters 
