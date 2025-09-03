Trump again urges Hamas to release all hostages immediately

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-09-2025 | 11:36
Trump again urges Hamas to release all hostages immediately
0min
Trump again urges Hamas to release all hostages immediately

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his call for Hamas to release all hostages, saying Israel’s war in Gaza would end if the group complied.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “Tell Hamas to return all twenty hostages immediately (not two, or five, or seven!) and things will change fast. The war will end!”

Reuters
