Trump again urges Hamas to release all hostages immediately
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-09-2025 | 11:36
Trump again urges Hamas to release all hostages immediately
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his call for Hamas to release all hostages, saying Israel’s war in Gaza would end if the group complied.
In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “Tell Hamas to return all twenty hostages immediately (not two, or five, or seven!) and things will change fast. The war will end!”
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Donald Trump
Hamas
Hostages
Release
War
Next
LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh: Israeli settler-based unit formed to fight in Gaza
Israeli 'annexation' cannot halt push for Palestinian state recognition: Macron
Previous
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-19
Israel demands release of all hostages in any Gaza deal: Government source to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-19
Israel demands release of all hostages in any Gaza deal: Government source to AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22
Israel vows to destroy Gaza City if Hamas does not disarm, release hostages: Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22
Israel vows to destroy Gaza City if Hamas does not disarm, release hostages: Minister
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09
Hamas agrees to release ten hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire talks, says negotiations are tough
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09
Hamas agrees to release ten hostages as part of Gaza ceasefire talks, says negotiations are tough
0
World News
2025-08-15
Exiled opposition figure urges Putin to agree to release anti-war prisoners at Trump summit
World News
2025-08-15
Exiled opposition figure urges Putin to agree to release anti-war prisoners at Trump summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Jerusalem streets to Gaza frontlines: Israel escalates conflict
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From Jerusalem streets to Gaza frontlines: Israel escalates conflict
0
World News
11:40
Pro-Palestinian protest forces Vuelta stage to be shortened: Organizers
World News
11:40
Pro-Palestinian protest forces Vuelta stage to be shortened: Organizers
0
Middle East News
09:49
Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as 'weak' after move to recognize Palestinian state
Middle East News
09:49
Netanyahu slams Belgium PM as 'weak' after move to recognize Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:17
Israel's Smotrich says he is drawing up West Bank annexation maps
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:17
Israel's Smotrich says he is drawing up West Bank annexation maps
0
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
0
Lebanon News
08:59
PM Salam: Hassan Rifai left a lasting mark on Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
PM Salam: Hassan Rifai left a lasting mark on Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Middle East News
2025-07-10
Franco-German cyclist arrested in Iran, FM says
Middle East News
2025-07-10
Franco-German cyclist arrested in Iran, FM says
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
1
Lebanon News
02:47
UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:47
UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
3
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah-Amal bloc expected as Cabinet examines weapons consolidation plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah-Amal bloc expected as Cabinet examines weapons consolidation plan
5
Lebanon News
08:50
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:50
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
6
Middle East News
11:16
IAEA says Iran suspending cooperation with agency is 'deeply regrettable'
Middle East News
11:16
IAEA says Iran suspending cooperation with agency is 'deeply regrettable'
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
8
Middle East News
11:24
IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike
Middle East News
11:24
IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike
Learn More