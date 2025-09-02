Israeli 'annexation' cannot halt push for Palestinian state recognition: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said Israel cannot stop a push towards the recognition of a Palestinian state through its expanded offensive in Gaza or by annexing more Palestinian territory.



France is one of several countries planning to recognize the state of Palestine at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly in New York, with Belgium becoming the latest Western nation to announce it would follow suit.



"No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum" towards the so-called two-state solution, Macron said on X after speaking with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.





AFP