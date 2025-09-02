Israeli 'annexation' cannot halt push for Palestinian state recognition: Macron

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-09-2025 | 14:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli &#39;annexation&#39; cannot halt push for Palestinian state recognition: Macron
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli 'annexation' cannot halt push for Palestinian state recognition: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said Israel cannot stop a push towards the recognition of a Palestinian state through its expanded offensive in Gaza or by annexing more Palestinian territory.

France is one of several countries planning to recognize the state of Palestine at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly in New York, with Belgium becoming the latest Western nation to announce it would follow suit.

"No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum" towards the so-called two-state solution, Macron said on X after speaking with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Annexation

Palestinian

State

Recognition

Macron

France

LBCI Next
Erdogan slams US decision to revoke Palestinian visas ahead of UN meeting
Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-26

Gaza alarm drives France's Macron to push for Palestine recognition

LBCI
World News
2025-07-25

Trump says French recognition of Palestinian state 'doesn't carry weight'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22

German government calls recognition of Palestinian state 'counterproductive'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25

Abbas hails French recognition as 'victory for Palestinian cause'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:14

Israeli president to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican on Thursday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:11

Erdogan slams US decision to revoke Palestinian visas ahead of UN meeting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40

Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:36

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Kataeb Party: Dialogue welcome only after weapons under state control, full sovereignty enforced

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More