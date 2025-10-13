News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas handed over all 20 living Israeli hostages to the Red Cross: Public broadcaster
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 04:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas handed over all 20 living Israeli hostages to the Red Cross: Public broadcaster
Hamas handed over all 20 surviving Israeli hostages to Red Cross representatives in Gaza on Monday, Israel’s public broadcaster reported.
The group was released in two batches, with a second group of 13 hostages transferred in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the broadcaster said.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Israel
Hostages
Red Cross
Next
Palestinian president Abbas to attend Gaza summit: Macron
EU welcomes Gaza hostage release, crediting Trump
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Hamas handed over seven hostages to Red Cross: Radio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:53
Hamas handed over seven hostages to Red Cross: Radio
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:44
Israeli army confirms 13 surviving hostages handed over to Red Cross
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:44
Israeli army confirms 13 surviving hostages handed over to Red Cross
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:17
Israeli army says Red Cross on way to pick up second group of hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:17
Israeli army says Red Cross on way to pick up second group of hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:16
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:16
Israeli military says Red Cross on way to pick up first Gaza hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Trump says 'long and painful nightmare' finally over for Israelis and Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50
Trump says 'long and painful nightmare' finally over for Israelis and Palestinians
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:34
Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:34
Israel hostage forum says only four bodies of deceased hostages will be returned Monday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 67,869
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 67,869
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12
Russia's Lavrov says Trump's plan is too vague on Palestinian statehood
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address
Lebanon News
08:59
Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address
0
Middle East News
04:30
Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book
Middle East News
04:30
Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-15
Inside the Hawk lll scandal: Forged fuel documents, millions in profits, and an attempted escape at sea
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34
Egypt says Abbas, Netanyahu to attend summit aimed at reinforcing Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:34
Egypt says Abbas, Netanyahu to attend summit aimed at reinforcing Gaza truce
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:00
Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel
Lebanon News
11:00
Lebanon’s FM directs urgent UN complaint against Israel
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Trump visit: Hamas seeks detainee release, Israel stands firm
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Countdown to Trump visit: Hamas seeks detainee release, Israel stands firm
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Syrian detainees in Lebanon: Legal hurdles shape possible returns
4
Middle East News
04:30
Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book
Middle East News
04:30
Trump hails ‘great honor’ as he signs Knesset guest book
5
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanese President says 'necessary to negotiate' with Israel
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:21
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:21
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
7
Middle East News
07:35
Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech
Middle East News
07:35
Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech
8
Lebanon News
08:59
Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address
Lebanon News
08:59
Trump praises Lebanon’s new president during Knesset address
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More