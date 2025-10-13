Hamas handed over all 20 living Israeli hostages to the Red Cross: Public broadcaster

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-10-2025 | 04:08
High views
Hamas handed over all 20 living Israeli hostages to the Red Cross: Public broadcaster
0min
Hamas handed over all 20 living Israeli hostages to the Red Cross: Public broadcaster

Hamas handed over all 20 surviving Israeli hostages to Red Cross representatives in Gaza on Monday, Israel’s public broadcaster reported.

The group was released in two batches, with a second group of 13 hostages transferred in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the broadcaster said.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Israel

Hostages

Red Cross

