Israeli government spokesperson: We expect Hamas to fulfill its commitments and return all hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-10-2025 | 09:12
Israeli government spokesperson: We expect Hamas to fulfill its commitments and return all hostages
Israeli government spokesperson: We expect Hamas to fulfill its commitments and return all hostages

An Israeli government spokesperson said on Wednesday that Israel expects Hamas to return the remaining hostages to Israel.

“Hamas is required to fulfill its commitments with the mediators and return all our hostages as part of the implementation of the (Gaza ceasefire) agreement,” she said during a press conference.

“We will not compromise on this and will spare no effort until all our hostages are brought back, one by one,” she added.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

government

spokesperson:

expect

Hamas

fulfill

commitments

return

hostages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
