Italy to recognize Palestine only if Hamas excluded, all hostages freed

Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-09-2025 | 14:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Italy to recognize Palestine only if Hamas excluded, all hostages freed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Italy to recognize Palestine only if Hamas excluded, all hostages freed

Italy will recognize a Palestinian state only if all Israeli hostages are released and the Hamas militant group is excluded from any government role, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

"I am not against the recognition of Palestine, but we should set ourselves the right priorities," Meloni told reporters, announcing her government would present a motion to parliament on the issue.

Speaking from New York where she is attending the United Nations General Assembly, Meloni also said international pressure should be placed on Hamas rather than Israel, blaming the group for starting the war and blocking its end by refusing to hand over hostages.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Italy

Recognition

Palestine

Hamas

Hostages

Israel

LBCI Next
Israel to close Allenby crossing from Wednesday until further notice: Palestinian border authority
Axios: Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal to end Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-03

Hamas says will only allow ICRC access to hostages if aid corridors opened

LBCI
World News
2025-09-21

France's Macron says no embassy in Palestine until Gaza hostages freed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-03

Trump again urges Hamas to release all hostages immediately

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-22

Israel vows to destroy Gaza City if Hamas does not disarm, release hostages: Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42

Macron says Trump could only win Nobel prize 'if you stop' Gaza conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:01

Hamas rejects Trump accusation of obstructing Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-02

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked ship in northern Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-01

Lebanon's Public Works Minister: Beirut Airport remains well-secured

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-19

Israel says it targeted nuclear sites in Iran's Natanz and Arak overnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:32

Saudi Arabia announces death of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war

LBCI
World News
10:47

Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More