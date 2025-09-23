News
Italy to recognize Palestine only if Hamas excluded, all hostages freed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23-09-2025 | 14:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Italy to recognize Palestine only if Hamas excluded, all hostages freed
Italy will recognize a Palestinian state only if all Israeli hostages are released and the Hamas militant group is excluded from any government role, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.
"I am not against the recognition of Palestine, but we should set ourselves the right priorities," Meloni told reporters, announcing her government would present a motion to parliament on the issue.
Speaking from New York where she is attending the United Nations General Assembly, Meloni also said international pressure should be placed on Hamas rather than Israel, blaming the group for starting the war and blocking its end by refusing to hand over hostages.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Italy
Recognition
Palestine
Hamas
Hostages
Israel
