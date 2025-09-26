News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says 'I think we have a deal' on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-09-2025 | 10:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says 'I think we have a deal' on Gaza
U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he believed that a deal had been struck to end the war on Gaza, following recent talks with Israel and Arab states.
"I think we have a deal," Trump told reporters at the White House. "It's looking like we have a deal on Gaza, I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back, it's going to be a deal that will end the war."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Trump
US
Israel
Deal
Gaza
Next
Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU
From Gaza to the West Bank: Netanyahu urges Trump to back Israel’s next moves
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-16
Trump says 'we have a deal' on TikTok
World News
2025-09-16
Trump says 'we have a deal' on TikTok
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25
Trump says Hamas doesn't want a deal, 'want to die'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25
Trump says Hamas doesn't want a deal, 'want to die'
0
World News
2025-07-17
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'
World News
2025-07-17
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake'
0
World News
2025-07-06
Netanyahu says his meeting with Trump can 'help advance' Gaza deal
World News
2025-07-06
Netanyahu says his meeting with Trump can 'help advance' Gaza deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13
Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13
Netanyahu's UN speech 'saturated with lies': Palestinian official
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US-led talks aim to shape Gaza plan ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:18
Switzerland to take in 20 Gazan children for medical treatment
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:18
Switzerland to take in 20 Gazan children for medical treatment
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14
Saudi Arabia says Trump 'understands very well' risks of West Bank annexation by Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:14
Saudi Arabia says Trump 'understands very well' risks of West Bank annexation by Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-22
France, others to recognize Palestinian state as UN week gets underway
World News
2025-09-22
France, others to recognize Palestinian state as UN week gets underway
0
Lebanon News
08:01
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam hosts senior officials and lawmakers at Kraytem residence
Lebanon News
08:01
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam hosts senior officials and lawmakers at Kraytem residence
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-25
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-25
Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
10:11
Netanyahu calls for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon towards peace
Middle East News
10:11
Netanyahu calls for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon towards peace
2
Lebanon News
08:26
Son of Lebanon's slain Hezbollah chief says his father's final days were filled with rage
Lebanon News
08:26
Son of Lebanon's slain Hezbollah chief says his father's final days were filled with rage
3
Lebanon News
03:14
Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress
Lebanon News
03:14
Beirut Port climbs to 54th globally, marking major progress
4
Lebanon News
07:18
Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital
Lebanon News
07:18
Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital
5
Lebanon News
06:34
Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review
Lebanon News
06:34
Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review
6
Lebanon News
09:26
Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek
Lebanon News
09:26
Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek
7
World News
02:18
US offers major reward for information on Hasib Muhammad Hadwan and Ali al-Sha’ir
World News
02:18
US offers major reward for information on Hasib Muhammad Hadwan and Ali al-Sha’ir
8
Lebanon News
07:13
Iran’s national security chief to visit Lebanon Saturday
Lebanon News
07:13
Iran’s national security chief to visit Lebanon Saturday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More