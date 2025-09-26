Trump says 'I think we have a deal' on Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-09-2025 | 10:45
0min
Trump says 'I think we have a deal' on Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he believed that a deal had been struck to end the war on Gaza, following recent talks with Israel and Arab states.

"I think we have a deal," Trump told reporters at the White House. "It's looking like we have a deal on Gaza, I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back, it's going to be a deal that will end the war."



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Trump

US

Israel

Deal

Gaza

Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation: EBU
From Gaza to the West Bank: Netanyahu urges Trump to back Israel’s next moves
