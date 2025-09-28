Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-09-2025 | 09:48
Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes
Hamas says lost contact with two Gaza hostages due to Israeli strikes

Hamas' armed wing said on Sunday that it had lost contact with two hostages during intensified Israeli strikes in Gaza City over the past 48 hours.

"The (Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades announce the loss of contact with the two prisoners ... due to the brutal military operations and violent attacks in the Sabra and Tal al-Hawa neighbourhoods over the past 48 hours," the group said in a statement, referring to areas where Israeli forces have stepped up air and ground assaults.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Hostages

Israel

Strike

Gaza City

Tanks thrust deeper into Gaza, medics say many injured are trapped
Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault
