Israel’s UN envoy: If Hamas rejects Trump’s plan, we will “get the job done”

Israel’s U.N. ambassador said Tuesday that if fighters from Hamas reject U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, Israel “will get the job done” and return the remaining hostages.



Speaking at a U.N. event marking the second anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack that sparked the war in Gaza, he said: “If they reject the plan, Israel will get the job done, either the easy way or the hard way. We cannot wait for their return. This is not only a roadmap to bring them back; it is also a plan to end the tyranny of terror that was unleashed on October 7.”







Reuters