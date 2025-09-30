News
UN chief calls 'all parties' to commit to Trump Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-09-2025 | 10:41
UN chief calls 'all parties' to commit to Trump Gaza deal
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Tuesday for "all parties" to commit to the peace plan for Gaza presented by U.S. President Donald Trump, a spokesman said.
"It is now crucial that all parties commit to an agreement and its implementation... He once again reiterates his call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire," Farhan Haq, a spokesman for Guterres, said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
chief
calls
'all
parties'
commit
Trump
