Trump 'very confident' of Gaza deal as he greets Netanyahu

President Donald Trump said Monday he was "very confident" of a Gaza deal as he welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for talks on a U.S.-led peace plan.



"I am, I'm very confident," Trump told reporters when asked if he was confident there would be peace in Gaza. He repeated "very confident" when asked if all parties were on board with his 21-point plan.



AFP