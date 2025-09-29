News
Trump 'very confident' of Gaza deal as he greets Netanyahu
World News
29-09-2025 | 11:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump 'very confident' of Gaza deal as he greets Netanyahu
President Donald Trump said Monday he was "very confident" of a Gaza deal as he welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for talks on a U.S.-led peace plan.
"I am, I'm very confident," Trump told reporters when asked if he was confident there would be peace in Gaza. He repeated "very confident" when asked if all parties were on board with his 21-point plan.
AFP
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Donald Trump
Gaza
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
White House
