Rubio says Israeli strike on Gaza didn't violate ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-10-2025 | 05:07
Rubio says Israeli strike on Gaza didn&#39;t violate ceasefire
Rubio says Israeli strike on Gaza didn't violate ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that Washington does not view a strike that Israel said targeted a member of a Palestinian militant group in Gaza as a violation of a U.S.-backed ceasefire.

Israel said it struck a member of the Islamic Jihad group on Saturday, accusing the individual of planning to attack Israeli troops. Islamic Jihad denied it was planning an attack.

Speaking aboard President Donald Trump's plane during a trip to Asia, Rubio said: "We don’t view that as a violation of the ceasefire."


Reuters 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Marco Rubio

Israel

Strike

Gaza

Ceasefire

Families of missing Israeli hostages demand pause in Gaza truce plan
Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon
