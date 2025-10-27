News
Rubio says Israeli strike on Gaza didn't violate ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-10-2025 | 05:07
Rubio says Israeli strike on Gaza didn't violate ceasefire
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that Washington does not view a strike that Israel said targeted a member of a Palestinian militant group in Gaza as a violation of a U.S.-backed ceasefire.
Israel said it struck a member of the Islamic Jihad group on Saturday, accusing the individual of planning to attack Israeli troops. Islamic Jihad denied it was planning an attack.
Speaking aboard President Donald Trump's plane during a trip to Asia, Rubio said: "We don't view that as a violation of the ceasefire."
Reuters
