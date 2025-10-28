News
Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”
Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-10-2025 | 06:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he will consult with the security establishment on Israel’s response to “violations” by Hamas, following a dispute over the identity of a hostage whose remains were returned by the group.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas
