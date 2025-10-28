Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”

Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-10-2025 | 06:43
High views
Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”
Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he will consult with the security establishment on Israel’s response to “violations” by Hamas, following a dispute over the identity of a hostage whose remains were returned by the group.

Israeli hostage forum calls for decisive action against Hamas after partial remains returned
Hamas says to hand over remains of the 16th Gaza hostage
