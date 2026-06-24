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Mediator Pakistan says US-Iran technical talks to resume next week
Middle East News
24-06-2026 | 04:17
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Mediator Pakistan says US-Iran technical talks to resume next week
Pakistan said on Wednesday technical talks that Islamabad has been mediating between the United States and Iran were set to restart next week.
"Talks will resume next week, I presume on Tuesday," Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told journalists in Islamabad, adding next Monday or Wednesday were also possible start dates and without providing details on the location of discussions.
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