BDL issues letter of guarantee, two oil ships will be unloaded
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24 | 10:16
BDL issues letter of guarantee, two oil ships will be unloaded
LBCI learned that BDL issued a letter of guarantee related to the payment of the treasury advance amounting to 62 million dollars to unload two ships loaded with oil for the benefit of EDL. It is expected that these two ships will begin to be unloaded in the coming hours, according to a plan developed by EDL in the tanks of the Zahrani and Deir Ammar factories.
LBCI also learned that the Ministry of Finance sent to BDL the necessary letters related to a treasury advance to unload two ships loaded with fuel oil at a value of $42 million, in addition to what is related to the renewal of the fuel contract with Iraq, amounting to $427 million.
The information also indicated that the Ministry of Finance had yet to send the treasury advance to the Central Bank related to the maintenance of production plants, with a value of $54 million.
