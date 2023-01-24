BDL issues letter of guarantee, two oil ships will be unloaded

Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24 | 10:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
BDL issues letter of guarantee, two oil ships will be unloaded
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
BDL issues letter of guarantee, two oil ships will be unloaded

LBCI learned that BDL issued a letter of guarantee related to the payment of the treasury advance amounting to 62 million dollars to unload two ships loaded with oil for the benefit of EDL. It is expected that these two ships will begin to be unloaded in the coming hours, according to a plan developed by EDL in the tanks of the Zahrani and Deir Ammar factories.

LBCI also learned that the Ministry of Finance sent to BDL the necessary letters related to a treasury advance to unload two ships loaded with fuel oil at a value of $42 million, in addition to what is related to the renewal of the fuel contract with Iraq, amounting to $427 million. 

The information also indicated that the Ministry of Finance had yet to send the treasury advance to the Central Bank related to the maintenance of production plants, with a value of $54 million.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

BDL

Lebanon

Beirut

Banque Du Liban

Ministry

Finance

Treasury

Central Bank

Oil

EDL

Electricity

LBCI Next
What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?
Will the country face a bread crisis soon?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05

BDL, EDL ask citizens to open 'fresh' Lira accounts to settle electricity bills

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23

BDL opens $62 mln credit, EDL electricity supply will increase to four hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-19

EDL requests $62 mln from BDL for gas oil shipment

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:31

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-21

Will the country face a bread crisis soon?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-21

What is Parliament role in solving banking sector crisis?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Lebanese passport ranked among least powerful in 2023

LBCI
World
2022-12-08

Will Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia join Schengen?

LBCI
World
06:43

Seven dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in eight days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

All signs indicate Judge Bitar's return will not go unnoticed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app