BDL issues letter of guarantee, two oil ships will be unloaded

LBCI also learned that the Ministry of Finance sent to BDL the necessary letters related to a treasury advance to unload two ships loaded with fuel oil at a value of $42 million, in addition to what is related to the renewal of the fuel contract with Iraq, amounting to $427 million.



The information also indicated that the Ministry of Finance had yet to send the treasury advance to the Central Bank related to the maintenance of production plants, with a value of $54 million.