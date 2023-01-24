What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

Lebanon Economy
2023-01-24 | 10:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

Many customers are waiting to get dollars in exchange for Liras, which they deposited three weeks ago in their banks, specifically between January 9 and January 12, relying on the BDL circular related to the Sayrafa platform that allowed them to benefit from a ceiling of 100 million pounds per month.

The market dollar at the time was about 43,000 Lira. Today, it has become more than 54,000, which may incur huge losses to customers if BDL does not transfer the required dollars.

Banking sources complain that the quota in dollars that BDL used to give to banks has decreased a lot and that some banks have not received a single dollar from the Central Bank for two weeks. 

The banks ask: How do we want to make new requests on the platform in this situation? Why do we want to be facing customers?
What is the fate of this money? What is the future of the Sayrafa platform?

BDL sources say that the Central Bank is giving banks dollars according to requests that meet the conditions.

It has been shown in the recent period that several large merchants, banks, and bank managers have benefited from speculative banking operations to achieve pocket profits. 

That is why, according to the sources, the central checks the receipts that were requested from the banks, but this matter takes a lot of time. That is why there has yet to be an answer regarding the fate of the files or the money stuck in the banks.

BDL’s sources add that starting in February, the Sayrafa platform will operate with new controls to limit speculation. They set a ceiling of $300 per person per month, preventing merchants from benefiting from the platform.

Between the banks’ complaints and BDL’s response, there is no answer for people waiting for their money when experts warn that the Sayrafa platform is not practical.

As long as there is a difference between the Sayrafa exchange rate and the market price, there will always be speculation, and it is impossible to control it.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Economy

BDL

Sayrafa

Platform

Lira

Dollars

Exchange

Rate

Central Bank

LBCI Next
BDL issues letter of guarantee, two oil ships will be unloaded
Will the country face a bread crisis soon?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27

BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-19

What will BDL do to adjust the exchange rate again?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15

Lebanon witnesses monetary chaos with multiple dollar exchange rates

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

Some banks start selling dollars at new Sayrafa rate, others reluctant

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:16

BDL issues letter of guarantee, two oil ships will be unloaded

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-21

Will the country face a bread crisis soon?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-21

What is Parliament role in solving banking sector crisis?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Lebanese passport ranked among least powerful in 2023

LBCI
World
2022-12-08

Will Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia join Schengen?

LBCI
World
06:43

Seven dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in eight days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

All signs indicate Judge Bitar's return will not go unnoticed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app