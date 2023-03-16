Lebanon & Qatar Chamber discuss commercial relations

Qatar Chamber hosted a Lebanese delegation, including Louis Lahoud, General Director of the Ministry of Agriculture, and Mohamed Abou Haidar, General Director of the Ministry of Economy and Trade.



In the presence of QC board member Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Obaidli, the meeting considered commercial and economic cooperation and reinforced relations between private sectors on both sides.



Al-Obaidli emphasized the relations between the "two brotherly countries," especially on the economic and commercial fronts while highlighting the Chamber's willingness to develop ties between Qatari businessmen and their Lebanese counterparts.



He noted that Qatar could be a regional trading hub because of the investment incentives it offers foreign investors, its advanced infrastructure, and the leading economic legislation.



In turn, Louis Lahoud expressed that both countries are bound by historic relations, hailing Qatar's support during Lebanon's crisis.



Dr. Abou Haidar expressed that Lebanon's economy focuses on the productive sectors, including industry, agriculture, and knowledge-based economy, affirming the chambers of commerce's role in developing commercial and investment exchange between Lebanese and Qatari businessmen.



He added that Lebanese exports to Qatar significantly rose within the past two years and called on Qatari investors to invest in Lebanon's economic sectors.



Mohamad Abou Haidar also noted that the delegation's visit to Qatar comes as part of Lebanon's participation in the tenth edition of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ) while mentioning that Lebanon will participate in Qatar Expo, considering that this will provide an opportunity for Lebanon to reach new markets in terms of sustainability, innovation, and technology.