Lebanon's inflation soars as the Lebanese lira face a 90% devaluation: report

Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26 | 06:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s inflation soars as the Lebanese lira face a 90% devaluation: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's inflation soars as the Lebanese lira face a 90% devaluation: report

According to an article published by Asharq Business with Bloomberg, the first official devaluation of Lebanon's currency in a quarter of a century sent consumer prices soaring in March, with food and beverage inflation exceeding 350 percent year-on-year. 

The article stated that the decision in February, which resulted in a 90 percent devaluation of the Lebanese lira, ended the "calm" to rising costs last year in Lebanon. 

Based on Asharq Business with Bloomberg, the inflation rate started to rise significantly in February and jumped by 264 percent in March on an annual basis, more than doubling since the end of last year, according to data released by the official Central Administration of Statistics on Tuesday. 

It stated that the financial crisis in Lebanon had been described as one of the worst in the world since the mid-nineteenth century, pushing three-quarters of the population to the brink of poverty, while the combination of triple-digit inflation and the currency's collapse decimated people's savings. 

According to the article, the price inflation has jumped to levels that were last seen during the civil war's aftermath three decades ago, with the price of the Lebanese lira falling on the black market, adding that with Lebanon suffering from a shortage of foreign exchange, inflation is likely to accelerate further as the lira plunges to new record lows and increase the cost of imports.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Devaluation

Currency

Consumer

Prices

Inflation

Lebanese Lira

Economic Crisis

LBCI Next
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10

Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates

LBCI
World
2023-02-14

Rents boost US consumer prices: inflation gradually slowing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Swedish inflation falls on lower energy prices

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-25

Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-21

Lebanon's car rental sector thrives during the holidays: report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:52

Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-12

LBCI is now on WhatsApp…

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-03

Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app