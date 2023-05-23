Price of gasoline remains unchanged

Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23 | 02:33
High views
Price of gasoline remains unchanged
Price of gasoline remains unchanged

On Tuesday May 23, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel remained unchanged, and that of diesel increased by 1000 LBP, while the price of gas dropped by 13000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1606,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1648,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1384,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 848,000 LBP
 

