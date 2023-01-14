Arrest of prominent port blast case activist William Noon

According to information obtained by LBCI, State Security has completed the investigation with William Noon, pending a signal from Beirut Attorney General Judge Zaher Hamadeh to take a decision to release him. Noon is still in the State Security center in Ramlet El-Baida.



Sources also revealed that contacts are ongoing with the supreme judicial authorities, most notably the General Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat, Beirut State Prosecutor for Appeals Judge Ziad Abou Haidar, and Higher Judicial Council head Suheil Abboud to demand that Hamadeh's signal be amended and that Noon would be released.



Sources also indicated a division within the Supreme Judicial Council between the majority of judges who support the issuance of a statement supporting Judge Hamadeh and paving the way for Noun's release and between two judges who refuse to issue the statement.



Beirut Port blast victims' families and some protesters tended to move in several areas and block roads if Noon was not released, giving a deadline of three o'clock in the afternoon.



The families of the Port blast victims and some protesters in front of the General Directorate of State Security in Ramlet Al-Bayda blocked the road.



Many political, religious, and social actors supported the Noon family.



Noon's mother indicated that the families of the Port blast victims vowed escalation, urging them to stay strong so they could get William out.



Hamadeh had previously decided to leave Noon under investigation after it was initially announced that he had left him with a residence permit, provided that he would complete the investigation on Monday with the case of destroying the Justice Palace.



However, regarding his intention to blow up the Justice Palace, Noon remained arrested until Bou Saab's appearance.