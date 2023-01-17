Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again

Lebanon News
2023-01-17 | 05:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again

On Tuesday January 17, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased LBP 12,000 and that of diesel increased LBP 9,000, while the price of gas increased LBP 10,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: 836,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 858,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 890,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 531,000 LBP

Lebanon News

Fuel

Prices

Prices

Increase

Lebanon

Lebanese

Oil

Gas

Diesel

LBCI Next
Wadih El Safi's grandchildren lit up the stage in Saudi Arabia
Lebanese fears over protests returning to streets
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:19

Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

LBCI
Variety
08:59

Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Lebanon to take out $116m in loans for ailing electric grid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Lebanon to take out $116m in loans for ailing electric grid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:41

Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:05

Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-12

Turkish foreign minister says he could meet Syrian counterpart in early February

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app