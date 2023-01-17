News
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon News
2023-01-17 | 05:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
On Tuesday January 17, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased LBP 12,000 and that of diesel increased LBP 9,000, while the price of gas increased LBP 10,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: 836,000 LBP
- Gasoline 98 octane: 858,000 LBP
- Diesel Oil: 890,000 LBP
- Gas Canister: 531,000 LBP
Lebanon News
Fuel
Prices
Prices
Increase
Lebanon
Lebanese
Oil
Gas
Diesel
