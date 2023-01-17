0min

Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again

On Tuesday January 17, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased LBP 12,000 and that of diesel increased LBP 9,000, while the price of gas increased LBP 10,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: 836,000 LBP



- Gasoline 98 octane: 858,000 LBP



- Diesel Oil: 890,000 LBP



- Gas Canister: 531,000 LBP