Gasoline prices see significant increase, reaching above 1,000,000 LBP

2023-01-25 | 07:32
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel rose by 74,000 LBP and that of 98 octane fuel by 48,000 LBP, while the price of diesel increased by 48,000 LBP and that of gas rose by 30,000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1,005,000 LBP  

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1,030,000 LBP  

- Diesel Oil: 1,055,000 LBP 
 
- Gas Canister: 643,000 LBP
 
 

