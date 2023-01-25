Badri Daher has been released

2023-01-25 | 09:53
The Director General of Customs, Badri Daher, was released after Judge Ghassan Oweidat decided to release all those arrested in the port explosion file.

It is noteworthy that Badri Daher and others were still detained since August 7, 2020, in the port explosion case.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Director General of Customs

Badri Daher

Beirut Blast

Investigation

Beirut Port

