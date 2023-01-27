Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives

Lebanon News
2023-01-27 | 07:30
High views
Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives
2min
Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives

Opposition MPs issued a statement on Friday saying the Lebanese people have been witnessing, since Wednesday morning, a devastating coup that began with the “assassination of justice” through decisions that lack legitimacy and are surreal in the face of justice and truth, adding that they will not accept them.

The statement was cosigned by the Kataeb, Lebanese Forces, Change MPs, and a number of independents.

“We condemn the attack on people and their representatives in a barbaric scene that is not befitting of justice, or politicians and judges,” they said.

“We call for the launch of an investigation to uncover the attacks that took place and to identify the perpetrators, their references, and those responsible for their infiltration into the Palace of Justice,” the MPs stressed. 

They also rejected any prejudice to the powers of the judicial investigator in terms of involving any substitute judge with a file that a judge has been working on preparing, and who is still duly appointed to investigate it.

Moreover, they called for the follow-up of the investigation from the point it reached and the quick issuance of the indictment and its referral to the Judicial Council.

They then announced their adoption of the two statements issued on Thursday by the Council of the Bar Association in Beirut and the Judges Club of Lebanon. They added that they support the demand for the immediate accountability of the Public Prosecutor of Cassation for the flagrant violations he has committed.


