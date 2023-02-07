0min

Lawsuits are only way to recover money: European Observatory

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon (OEIL) said that the Lebanese people are being blackmailed by the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL), which is resorting to closing banks in an effort to pressure and prevent the issuance of rulings that allow the return of deposits to the people.



According to the National News Agency (NNA), the Observatory stressed that "lawsuits are the only way for people to recover their money, and citizens must resort to filing them before the courts," calling on the Lebanese judiciary "not to be affected by pressure and to do justice to the Lebanese."