EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-02-10 | 04:29
High views
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
2min
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon

The Delegation of the European Union issued a statement with the diplomatic missions of the EU Member States, Norway, and Switzerland to Lebanon, concerned about the current situation in Lebanon.

"We urge all stakeholders to respect the independence of the judiciary, refrain from all acts of interference, and allow a fair and transparent judicial investigation into the Beirut port blast. The right to know and accountability are two pillars of rule of law," said the statement.  

Calling the Parliament to elect a President to unite the Lebanese in the national interest. This "first step" aims at restoring the Lebanese institutions' ability to make administrative and political decisions.  

Urging the municipal election to be held according to schedule, which is essential to secure functioning state institutions.  

"We reiterate our call on all stakeholders to act responsibly for the full implementation of the prior actions agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and our readiness to support Lebanon on a path towards macro-economic and financial stability and growth, which requires structural reforms," urged the Delegation of the European Union in a statement.  

Voicing that the 2023 state budget needs to address the devaluation of civil servants' salaries to allow them to continue their work and benefit the Lebanese people.
 

