WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system

Lebanon News
2023-02-10 | 07:26
High views
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system

Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, the Norwegian Ambassador, Martin Yttervik, and Representative of the World Health Organization Office in Lebanon, Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, launched the second phase of a project to target the strengthening of the prison health system and access to health services in the country's central prisons, and women prisons.

In this context, the Caretaker Interior Minister mentioned that health in prison is a fundamental human right, expressing gratitude to WHO and the Norway Embassy for improving the health conditions in Lebanese prisons, affirming that the Ministry of Interior is committed to providing basic needs for prisoners, including health care to improve their situation.  

"The terrible health conditions in prisons are a major concern. We hope Norway's support will further strengthen the health system in prisons and that the learnings from this program can help improve the national health system to the benefit of everyone in Lebanon", said the Norwegian Ambassador Martin Yttervik.  

Through this project, WHO will continue to work with the Internal Security Forces to support the Roumieh Central Prison in providing health assessment, services, and follow-up for prisoners through a team of physicians, nurses, and social workers, in line with the national protocols of care.  

The emphasis will be given to prisoners with chronic conditions, including mental disorders, and those aged 50 years and above.   

Through Norway's support in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, the Roumieh medical center was integrated into the national Primary Health Care network in 2022. Under this project, the health care service support will be extended to the other central prisons, including Zahle and Qobbe, and women's prisons.   

The project also equips central and women's health clinics with essential medical equipment and supplies.   

"Since the start of COVID-19, WHO has been supporting Lebanese prisons to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on prisoners and their families as well as on prison personnel. WHO is committed to continue its support for improving access and availability of essential health services to the prison population so that no one is left behind," Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar.
 

