Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising

On Monday, February 13, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased LBP 28,000 and that of diesel increased LBP 27,000, while the price of gas increased LBP 18,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,238,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,266,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,215,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 794,000