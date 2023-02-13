Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising

Lebanon News
2023-02-13 | 02:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising

On Monday, February 13, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased LBP 28,000 and that of diesel increased LBP 27,000, while the price of gas increased LBP 18,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,238,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,266,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,215,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 794,000
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Fuel

Prices

Lebanon

Lebanese

Price

Increase

Gas

Diesel

Gasoline

LBCI Next
Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled
Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:33

Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:03

IMF Managing Director discusses Arab economy during Fiscal Forum in Dubai

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:24

Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:14

Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:33

Kfardebian ski centers reaches maximum capacity

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:24

Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:07

Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

76 MPs likely to boycott possible parliament session

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:07

Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-10

Lebanese Hezbollah condemns Charlie Hebdo cartoons in France

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app