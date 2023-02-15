News
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
Lebanon News
2023-02-15 | 06:03
Banks Association's strike continues until further notice
The Association of Banks denied, in a statement, the news circulated about the banks' strike ending.
The statement affirmed that "the strike remains until further notice," adding that "the positions of the Association of Banks are issued in clear statements."
Previously, the banks in Lebanon announced an open-ended strike to stress the need to find a fast solution to the systemic crisis for them, the depositors, and Lebanon's economy.
Additionally, the Association of Banks urged the adoption of a law that would abolish banking secrecy and allow banks to disclose banking information on all their clients' accounts, especially for those in charge of their management, shareholders, and others.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Banks
Lebanon
Strike
Economic
Finance
Crisis
