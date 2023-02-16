Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

Lebanon News
2023-02-16 | 05:02
High views
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs
Lebanon fuel prices touch new highs

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 28,000 and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 29,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 27,000, and that of gas increased LBP 18,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,424,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,457,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,396,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 921,000
 

