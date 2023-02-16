0min

US diplomats deny rumors fueling Lebanon's economic crisis

US diplomatic sources told LBCI: "We will not give any importance to the rumors spread by people with the aim of fueling the economic crisis that Lebanon is suffering from for the sake of their interests."



The statement by the US diplomats came after a pan-Arab TV channel claimed that the US would be imposing sanctions against BDL governor Riad Salameh on charges of supporting Hezbollah.