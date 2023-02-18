Fall in fuel prices across Lebanon

2023-02-18 | 09:24
Fall in fuel prices across Lebanon
0min
Fall in fuel prices across Lebanon

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel dropped LBP 37,000, and 98 octane fuel decreased LBP 37,000, and that of diesel decreased LBP 36,000, while gas price dropped LBP 23,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives are now as follows:
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,448,000 
 
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,482,000 
 
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,395,000 
 
- Gas Canister: LBP 947,000


