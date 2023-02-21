US dissatisfied with Lebanese officials: Yassin

In an interview with “Vision 2030” on LBCI, Yassin also revealed that the US Congress might withdraw the aid provided to the Lebanese army, adding that the year-old agreement between Lebanon and the IMF is expected to die soon.



The Lebanese MP said there is a flaw in state institutions, noting that the key to real reform is the election of a president outside the alignment with the agreement between the opposing parties.



He pointed out that the chaos being warned of is due to the failure to respond to the requirements of the International Monetary Fund and to start accountability, considering that officials are trying to escape by invoking international conspiracy.



Yassin explained that the United States and the international community have problems with Hezbollah’s performance, not with its presence as an entity in Lebanon. Regarding the Capital Control Law, MP Yassin said it has become a crime and a “necessity that is not necessary.”