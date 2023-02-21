Lebanon should hold Salameh accountable: European Observatory

2023-02-21 | 09:14
Lebanon should hold Salameh accountable: European Observatory
0min
Lebanon should hold Salameh accountable: European Observatory

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon (OEIL) said that coinciding with the investigations by the European Judiciary with BDL's Governor Riad Salameh regarding financial crimes, documents revealed "a magical increase in the Lebanese state's public debt by $16 billion."

Additionally, the observatory was amazed by the "resounding silence of Lebanese officials letting this matter go unnoticed as if nothing had happened."   

It added that Salameh should be held accountable and be prosecuted rather than have his mandate renewed.
 

