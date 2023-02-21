News
Lebanon should hold Salameh accountable: European Observatory
Lebanon News
2023-02-21 | 09:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon should hold Salameh accountable: European Observatory
The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon (OEIL) said that coinciding with the investigations by the European Judiciary with BDL's Governor Riad Salameh regarding financial crimes, documents revealed "a magical increase in the Lebanese state's public debt by $16 billion."
Additionally, the observatory was amazed by the "resounding silence of Lebanese officials letting this matter go unnoticed as if nothing had happened."
It added that Salameh should be held accountable and be prosecuted rather than have his mandate renewed.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Riad Salameh
Lebanese
Officials
European Observatory
Integrity
Banque Du Liban
Accountable
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
European observatory warns Lebanese officials against obstructing investigations
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
European observatory warns Lebanese officials against obstructing investigations
0
Lebanon News
07:35
US dissatisfied with Lebanese officials: Yassin
Lebanon News
07:35
US dissatisfied with Lebanese officials: Yassin
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03
Lebanese officials must bear responsibility: Barbara Leaf
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-03
Lebanese officials must bear responsibility: Barbara Leaf
0
Press Highlights
2023-01-16
Is "Forry" company involved in Lebanese officials' illicit enrichment?
Press Highlights
2023-01-16
Is "Forry" company involved in Lebanese officials' illicit enrichment?
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
0
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
What to do during an earthquake?
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
What to do during an earthquake?
0
Middle East
11:32
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Middle East
11:32
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
0
Middle East
11:32
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Middle East
11:32
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
0
Middle East
09:51
Turkey dug deep into reserves to keep lira stable through quake -bankers
Middle East
09:51
Turkey dug deep into reserves to keep lira stable through quake -bankers
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
What to do during an earthquake?
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
What to do during an earthquake?
0
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
1
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
2
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
3
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
4
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
5
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
6
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
7
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
8
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
