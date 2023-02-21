News
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
2023-02-21 | 12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Based on LBCI information: ministerial consultation is to hold a caretaker government session on Monday to discuss the readiness of the authorities concerned with natural disasters and request international assistance in this regard.
Recently, Lebanon has been facing a series of tremors and aftershocks due to the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.
Due to the tremors, several buildings in populated and marginalized areas are either set to collapse or are experiencing significant cracking and becoming unhabitable.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Buildings
Natural
Disaster
Earthquake
Aftershock
Lebanese
Assistance
Syria
Turkey
Next
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
Previous
