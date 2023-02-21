Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters

Lebanon News
2023-02-21
High views
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters

Based on LBCI information: ministerial consultation is to hold a caretaker government session on Monday to discuss the readiness of the authorities concerned with natural disasters and request international assistance in this regard.

Recently, Lebanon has been facing a series of tremors and aftershocks due to the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.  

Due to the tremors, several buildings in populated and marginalized areas are either set to collapse or are experiencing significant cracking and becoming unhabitable.
 

