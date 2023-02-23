News
How conflicts affect Lebanese' mental health: report
Lebanon News
2023-02-23 | 09:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
How conflicts affect Lebanese' mental health: report
Through the years, Lebanon witnessed ongoing wars and conflicts, including the 15-year-old Civil War and the 2006 war, which left many Lebanese dealing with fear, trauma, and anxiety, emotions deepened by the current economic and political crisis.
Based on an article published on The Social Talks, an independent digital platform, wars, and violence impose significant threats to people's mental health, manifested in anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
In Lebanon, trauma is mainly caused by years of conflicts and their aftermath.
According to the article, it is estimated that "70 percent of its population has experienced some kind of traumatic event […] Those who live in or near conflict zones are especially vulnerable to its psychological effects."
The socio-economic crisis in Lebanon also disturbs mental health since the "pervasive sense of hopelessness" affects the citizens. Some people are left with no ability to pursue their dreams, which "can lead to serious psychological issues."
The lack of mental health services also plays a significant role, as many are left coping with psychological trauma.
The Social Talks' article
called on Lebanese policymakers "to improve mental health services and provide more resources for those in need" and work to address the root causes of the many crises.
It also urged setting up a network of trauma healing centers to provide counseling and therapy for those dealing with trauma and ease the suffering of those affected by Lebanon's many conflicts.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Wars
Conflicts
Civil War
Lebanese
Trauma
Economic
Political
Crisis
