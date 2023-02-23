How conflicts affect Lebanese' mental health: report

Lebanon News
2023-02-23 | 09:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
How conflicts affect Lebanese&#39; mental health: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
How conflicts affect Lebanese' mental health: report

Through the years, Lebanon witnessed ongoing wars and conflicts, including the 15-year-old Civil War and the 2006 war, which left many Lebanese dealing with fear, trauma, and anxiety, emotions deepened by the current economic and political crisis.

Based on an article published on The Social Talks, an independent digital platform, wars, and violence impose significant threats to people's mental health, manifested in anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).   

In Lebanon, trauma is mainly caused by years of conflicts and their aftermath.   

According to the article, it is estimated that "70 percent of its population has experienced some kind of traumatic event […] Those who live in or near conflict zones are especially vulnerable to its psychological effects."   

The socio-economic crisis in Lebanon also disturbs mental health since the "pervasive sense of hopelessness" affects the citizens. Some people are left with no ability to pursue their dreams, which "can lead to serious psychological issues."   

The lack of mental health services also plays a significant role, as many are left coping with psychological trauma.   

The Social Talks' article called on Lebanese policymakers "to improve mental health services and provide more resources for those in need" and work to address the root causes of the many crises.  

It also urged setting up a network of trauma healing centers to provide counseling and therapy for those dealing with trauma and ease the suffering of those affected by Lebanon's many conflicts.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Wars

Conflicts

Civil War

Lebanese

Trauma

Economic

Political

Crisis

LBCI Next
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-16

US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-05

Economic crisis deprives Lebanese women of motherhood

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-11

Could Lebanon ever be free of the civil war traumas?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Beirut Indictment Chamber denies 16 money changers’ release

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Lebanon’s MoFA condemns recent Israeli raid on Nablus

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

UNIFIL install five modern classrooms in Hasbayya

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-11

Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86

LBCI
Middle East
09:35

Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:29

Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app