Lebanon's tourism is under threat: Ramy

Lebanon News
2023-02-24 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s tourism is under threat: Ramy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's tourism is under threat: Ramy

President of the Syndicate of Owners of Restaurants, Cafes, Night-Clubs & Pastries in Lebanon Tony Ramy warned in a statement that Lebanon's tourism is under threat.

He saw that "the solution comes from politics" and said that populism and sectarianism had threatened Lebanese tourism, as the country came in fourth place in the Arab region.  

Ramy stated that "what is more dangerous than the crisis is the management of the crisis," calling the officials to elect a "reformist and inclusive" president.  

His statement came after the region witnessed a significant tourism boom in various Arab countries, including the Gulf.  

Lebanon's political and financial reality has resulted in a large-scale hotel closure outside Beirut.  

Pierre Achkar, President of the Lebanese Hotel Association, the Federation for Tourism Industries in Lebanon, and the National Council of Tourism in Lebanon, revealed that there had been closures of 3- and 4-star hotels as their operating rate touched zero, but assured that these hotels would resume their work in the summer.   

But despite the current economic crisis and financial reality, Lebanon's tourism generated $2.16 billion in the first half of 2022, an increase of 86 percent from 2021, based on figures released by Banque du Liban (BDL).  

In addition, Lebanon's Ministry of Tourism launched "Lebanon Snow Festival," a winter tourism campaign calling Lebanese expatriates and the diaspora, as well as foreign tourists, to visit the country and enjoy the snow and ski season while offering discounted prices for travel tickets until March 31, 2023.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tourism

Lebanese

Tourist

Threat

Arab Region

LBCI Next
Price of gasoline drops 11000 LBP
Beirut Indictment Chamber denies 16 money changers’ release
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-06

Lebanon's CCCL lit up tourist sites for World Cancer Day

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

Lebanese Army seizes drugs, ammunition during raid in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Environment Minister launches application for treating construction waste

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:37

Fate of General Ibrahim hangs in the balance

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-20

6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Lebanon's tourism is under threat: Ramy

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-30

Lebanon bids farewell to 2022 on Friday with Kadim Al Sahir live on LBCI

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app