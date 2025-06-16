News
New wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel begins: Iran state TV
Middle East News
16-06-2025 | 15:52
New wave of Iranian missile attacks on Israel begins: Iran state TV
Iranian state television announced the launch of a new wave of missile strikes targeting Israel, marking a renewed escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.
Further details are expected as the situation develops.
