Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report

Lebanon News
2023-03-02 | 10:06
Lebanon's Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report
0min
Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report

Information International has reported that the past days and weeks have witnessed a significant increase in officially registered suicides, which gave the impression of an increase in these incidents compared to the previous period.

However, a review of suicides by numbers indicates the opposite, as suicides decreased during 2022 compared to 2021, according to what is shown in the table below.  
 
The average number of suicides annually during 2013-2022 reached 143, and the highest number was recorded in 2019, reaching 172, while the lowest number was 111, recorded in 2013. 

“If we adopt 2011 as a starting rule, we will find that the rate of officially recorded suicides has increased by 32 percent during the last nine years (2014-2022),” stated Information International.
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Suicide

Rate

Increase

Crisis

Incidents

International Support Group for Lebanon expresses concern over political vacuum
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
