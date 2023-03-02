Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report

However, a review of suicides by numbers indicates the opposite, as suicides decreased during 2022 compared to 2021, according to what is shown in the table below.

The average number of suicides annually during 2013-2022 reached 143, and the highest number was recorded in 2019, reaching 172, while the lowest number was 111, recorded in 2013.



“If we adopt 2011 as a starting rule, we will find that the rate of officially recorded suicides has increased by 32 percent during the last nine years (2014-2022),” stated Information International.