Lebanese Army patrol forces Israeli patrol to retreat after violating Blue Line

Lebanon News
2023-03-05 | 09:08
High views
The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) issued on Sunday a statement in which it mentioned that between 11:55 and 12:00, "an Israeli enemy patrol breached the Blue Line that demarcates the border between Lebanon and Israel, near point BP 13 (1) - Aita al-Shaab, with a distance of approximately one meter."

Thus, a Lebanese army patrol attended and forced the enemy patrol to retreat beyond the Blue Line toward occupied Palestinian territory.

However, a patrol from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) also attended to verify the breach.

The breach issue is being followed up in coordination with the force mentioned above.

