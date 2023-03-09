Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again

Lebanon News
2023-03-09 | 03:39
High views
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
0min
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 32,000, and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 33,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 31,000, and that of gas increased LBP 22,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
 
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,484,000 
 
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,520,000 
 
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,416,000 
 
- Gas Canister: LBP 1,006,000

