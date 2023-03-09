0min

Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 32,000, and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 33,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 31,000, and that of gas increased LBP 22,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,484,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,520,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,416,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 1,006,000



