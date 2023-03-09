News
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon News
2023-03-09 | 03:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel increased LBP 32,000, and that of 98 octane fuel increased LBP 33,000, while the price of diesel increased LBP 31,000, and that of gas increased LBP 22,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,484,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,520,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,416,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 1,006,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Gas
Gasoline
Lebanon's gas emissions decreased by 7 percent between 2018 & 2019
Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee
